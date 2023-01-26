Overview of Dr. Brian Ware, DPM

Dr. Brian Ware, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Ware works at Center for Foot Care in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.