Dr. Brian Ware, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ware is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Ware, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Ware, DPM
Dr. Brian Ware, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Ware works at
Dr. Ware's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Foot Care411 Nichols Rd Ste 174, Kansas City, MO 64112 Directions (816) 402-3412
-
2
Anesthesia Pain Management8800 Ballentine St, Overland Park, KS 66214 Directions (913) 232-2654
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ware?
Dr. Ware is one of those doctors that you don't see anymore. He has such great bedside manner and does not treat you like a number but like a person. I highly recommend him for podiatric needs.
About Dr. Brian Ware, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770638884
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ware has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ware accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ware works at
Dr. Ware has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ware on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ware. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ware.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ware, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ware appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.