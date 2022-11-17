Overview of Dr. Brian Wascavage, DPM

Dr. Brian Wascavage, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital.



Dr. Wascavage works at Metro West Podiatry Services in Framingham, MA with other offices in Marlborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.