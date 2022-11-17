Dr. Brian Wascavage, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wascavage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wascavage, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital.
Dr. Wascavage's Office Locations
Metro West Podiatry Services42 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 879-0811
Ginsburg Ginsburg & Feder PC65 Fremont St, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (508) 481-4535
Hospital Affiliations
- Marlborough Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is courteous. Dr. Wascavage is very professional with a good bedside manner. He is confident and precise with treatment.
About Dr. Brian Wascavage, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wascavage has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wascavage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wascavage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wascavage has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wascavage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wascavage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wascavage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wascavage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wascavage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.