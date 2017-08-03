Dr. Brian Wasserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wasserman, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Wasserman, MD
Dr. Brian Wasserman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Wasserman works at
Dr. Wasserman's Office Locations
Diabetes Endocrine and Internal Medicine Associates1475 Johnston Willis Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 272-7564
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brian Wasserman has treated my diabetes for 36 years and is the best doctor ever! He saw me through my rebellious teen years, through 2 pregnancies and now my older years. I would not have made it without him. He could always get my blood sugars down when no one else could and knew what the best insulin was for me! I love Dr. Wasserman and his nurse Linda...they are the best ever!!! ? Shelby Moore
About Dr. Brian Wasserman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserman.
