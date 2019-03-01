Dr. Brian Webster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Webster, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Webster, MD
Dr. Brian Webster, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Webster works at
Dr. Webster's Office Locations
-
1
Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown1124 Gallery Park Ln Ste 300, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 505-4635
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webster?
Dr. Webster is caring and very thorough. After being hospitalized for a stroke, Dr. Webster followed through with treatments and updated his files with additional Dr. Visits.
About Dr. Brian Webster, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124129671
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webster accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Webster using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webster works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.
