Overview of Dr. Brian Wegman, MD

Dr. Brian Wegman, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Wegman works at Woods Mill Orthopedics in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.