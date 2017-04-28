Dr. Brian Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Welch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Welch, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Welch works at
Locations
Endocrinology Specialists of North Texas3417 Gaston Ave Ste 980, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-8020
Endocrinology Specialists of North Texas910 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 823-6435
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Welch is one of the best physician. He is very prompt with his response, sent through the online portal. A thorough physician with good bed side manners. Has always answered my questions very patiently. Never felt rushed. Highly recommended him!
About Dr. Brian Welch, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1386694966
Education & Certifications
- Ut Swstn
- Vanderbilt
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welch works at
Dr. Welch has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Welch can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.