Dr. Brian Welcome, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Jervey Eye Group PA5 Stevens St, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 271-3354
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
The best ophthalmologist in the country.
About Dr. Brian Welcome, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851361505
Education & Certifications
- U Ok/Dean a McGee Eye Inst
- Brown U/ri Hospital
- Brown U/Roger Williams Hosp
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Dartmouth College, Hanover Nh
Dr. Welcome has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welcome accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welcome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welcome has seen patients for Hypotony of Eye, Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welcome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Welcome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welcome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welcome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welcome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.