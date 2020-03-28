Overview

Dr. Brian Whisenant, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Whisenant works at Utah Heart Clinic in Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Stenosis, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.