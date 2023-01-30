Dr. Brian White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian White, MD
Dr. Brian White, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Western Orthopaedics1830 N Franklin St Ste 450, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 321-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Sloans Lake Health Insurance
I am 4 days post op and feel so awesome I don’t know what I would have done with out them Dr White and all of his staff are some of the nicest people and really care.
- 21 years of experience
- Steadman Philippon Research Institute
- Hospital for Joint Diseases/New York University Langone Medical Center
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Washington and Lee University
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
