Dr. Brian Whitehouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Whitehouse, MD
Dr. Brian Whitehouse, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Whitehouse works at
Dr. Whitehouse's Office Locations
Metro West Physician Services85 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 820-1650
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Could not have gone better. He listened, he answered questions and he appeared unhurried. Office staff was pleasant and competent
About Dr. Brian Whitehouse, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1124009592
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
Dr. Whitehouse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitehouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitehouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Whitehouse works at
Dr. Whitehouse has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitehouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitehouse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitehouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitehouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitehouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.