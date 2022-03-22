Overview of Dr. Brian Whitehouse, MD

Dr. Brian Whitehouse, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Whitehouse works at Metro West Physician Services in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.