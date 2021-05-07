Dr. Brian Whitley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Whitley, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Whitley, MD
Dr. Brian Whitley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.
Vidant Urology-greenville275 Bethesda Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-5077
Duke Urology of Raleigh3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 506, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5600
Mid Carolina Primary Care PA709 Wicker St Ste B, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (919) 775-3321Monday12:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urology Center Pcthe111 S 90th St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whitley is a great doctor healed my prostrate issue and more.
About Dr. Brian Whitley, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitley has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitley.
