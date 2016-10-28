Dr. Brian Wiedemer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiedemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wiedemer, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brian Wiedemer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from University Of Detroit Mercy / School Of Dentistry.
Dr. Wiedemer works at
Locations
-
1
Dentists on Eastcastle2000 43rd St SE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49508 Directions (616) 229-9824
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiedemer?
I met Dr. Webb and Dr. Wiedemer almost 2 years ago. I can't speak highly enough of them. They take the time to explain everything they are doing and why they are doing it. I have never felt pressured to have work done and I didn't feel the injection at all. Their staff is amazing and I've been recommending my family members, friends, and coworkers go and see them. Really an awesome experience. -Erin
About Dr. Brian Wiedemer, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1730293549
Education & Certifications
- University Of Detroit Mercy / School Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiedemer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wiedemer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wiedemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiedemer works at
327 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiedemer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiedemer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiedemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiedemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.