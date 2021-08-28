Dr. Brian Willard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Willard, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Willard, MD
Dr. Brian Willard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Willard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Willard's Office Locations
-
1
Brian M. Willard MD PC1108 Van Buren Rd Unit 202, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 253-2968
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willard?
Dr. Willard was professional and communicative. He gave his professional opinion but allowed me to decide what to do. His staff was friendly and helpful. I appreciate that the office is not packed and the wait times are not long. The front desk person was wonderful!
About Dr. Brian Willard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1346340502
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willard works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Willard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.