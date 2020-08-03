Dr. Brian Williamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Williamson, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Williamson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Troy, MI.
Locations
Michigan Heart Rhythm Group4550 Investment Dr, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5050Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I want to thank Dr. Williamson for taking my call twice on a Saturday.
About Dr. Brian Williamson, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1255313268
Education & Certifications
- U Mich Med Sch
- Case Western Reserve University (Magna Cum Laude)
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williamson has seen patients for Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.