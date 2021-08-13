Dr. Brian Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Wilson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
Main Office2619 Centennial Blvd Ste 103, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 656-7720
Tallahassee Allergy, Asthma & Immunology2646 Centennial Pl Ste B, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 656-7720
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital Healthplan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been a patient of Dr. Wilson's for about 5 years, and up until this point, I would have given him 5 stars. He & his staff are very competent & thorough. I saw a mention of someone not particularly liking his bedside manner. I don't need a best friend. I simply need someone who will take care of my son and put him first, so I'm good. Currently, we're trying to re-establish a new doc. for my son in Orlando because he's moving to go to UCF. In doing so, and in having to deal with other allergists' offices, I change my rating to 25 stars. I suppose it's all relative, but OMG...there's no comparison. Nightmare!! SO: *************************
About Dr. Brian Wilson, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1760433247
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Science Center
- Medical College of Virginia
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Florida State University
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
