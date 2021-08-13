See All Allergists & Immunologists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Brian Wilson, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Wilson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Wilson works at Tallahassee Allergy, Asthma & Immunology in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Main Office
    2619 Centennial Blvd Ste 103, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 656-7720
    Tallahassee Allergy, Asthma & Immunology
    2646 Centennial Pl Ste B, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 656-7720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pet Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Capital Healthplan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Wilson, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760433247
    Education & Certifications

    • LSU Health Science Center
    • Medical College of Virginia
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at Tallahassee Allergy, Asthma & Immunology in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

