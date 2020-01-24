Dr. Brian Winterman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Winterman, DMD
Dr. Brian Winterman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gainesville, FL.
Gainesville Family Dentistry5220 NW 43rd St, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 607-6145
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Whiteman seemed very nice. The hygienist seemed thorough. I was advised by the Dr. To get a crown. While checking out, the receptionist told me if I scheduled the crown within the next 2 days they would take $100 dollars off. She said there were openings for both days. I said I would talk to my husband and call back. I did call back in about an hour and the girl who answered said there were no openings. When I explained what I was told an hour earlier, she said someone would call me next day. I did not get a call.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1972702611
Dr. Winterman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winterman accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Winterman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Winterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Winterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winterman.
