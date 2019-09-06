Dr. Brian Wise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wise, MD
Dr. Brian Wise, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with National Jewish Health.
Denver - Jackson1400 Jackson St, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 388-4461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Wise Psychiatry6053 S Quebec St Ste 203, Centennial, CO 80111 Directions (720) 708-4287
Wise Psychiatry, PC6081 S Quebec St Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80111 Directions (720) 253-0650
- National Jewish Health
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Wise has been treating my daughter for depression, anxiety and ADHD for a few years. He is exceptionally insightful, kind, understanding and responsive. We have seen other MDs but none have been as successful at treating my daughter as Dr. Wise. I recommend him without reservation.
- Univ Of Colorado Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- University Of Co School Of Med
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Wofford College
- Psychiatry
Dr. Wise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
