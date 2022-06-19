Dr. Brian Wittek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wittek, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Wittek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY|Creighton University and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Comprehensive Surgery2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 625, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
He was very thorough thru entire process. He was great!
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- UMKC School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY|Creighton University
- General Surgery
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Wittek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wittek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wittek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wittek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wittek has seen patients for Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wittek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wittek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wittek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.