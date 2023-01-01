Dr. Brian Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Wolf, MD
Dr. Brian Wolf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf's Office Locations
-
1
First Physicians Group1921 Waldemere St Ste 701, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 487-2160
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolf was kind, professional and knowledgeable. I felt comfortable with him and would recommend him.
About Dr. Brian Wolf, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407247307
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.