Dr. Brian Wolsey, MD
Dr. Brian Wolsey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their residency with University of Utah Hospital
Valley Obstetrics and Gynecology - Provo585 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84601 Directions (801) 374-1801
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
I have been going to Dr. Wolsey for over 45 years. He has always been the best gynecologist I've ever met.
- University of Utah Hospital
Dr. Wolsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolsey has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.