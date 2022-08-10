Overview of Dr. Brian Wong, MD

Dr. Brian Wong, MD is a Neuroimmunology Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Wong works at Hartford Healthcare Medical Group in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.