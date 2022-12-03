See All Pediatric Neurologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Brian Woodruff, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Woodruff, MD

Dr. Brian Woodruff, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine.

Dr. Woodruff works at Spectrum Health Regional Laboratory in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woodruff's Office Locations

    Spectrum Health Regional Laboratory
    35 Michigan St NE # MC056, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2500
    Traverse City Practice
    550 Munson Ave Ste 1101, Traverse City, MI 49686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr Woodruff was great! He asked us several times if we had any questions or wanted to go over things again and he made my daughter feel comfortable
    Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Woodruff, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215921432
    Education & Certifications

    • U Of Mi
    • U Of Wi
    • U Of Wi
    • Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Woodruff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodruff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodruff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodruff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodruff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodruff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

