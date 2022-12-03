Overview of Dr. Brian Woodruff, MD

Dr. Brian Woodruff, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine.



Dr. Woodruff works at Spectrum Health Regional Laboratory in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.