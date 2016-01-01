See All Nuclear Medicine Doctors in Newark, NJ
Dr. Brian Wosnitzer, MD

Nuclear Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Wosnitzer, MD

Dr. Brian Wosnitzer, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Wosnitzer works at NBIMC - Radiology in Newark, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wosnitzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NBIMC - Radiology
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6172
  2. 2
    Office
    111 AMSTERDAM AVE, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 256-9604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Brian Wosnitzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174798730
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp Ctr|St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Wosnitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wosnitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wosnitzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wosnitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wosnitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wosnitzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wosnitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wosnitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

