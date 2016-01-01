Overview of Dr. Brian Wosnitzer, MD

Dr. Brian Wosnitzer, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Wosnitzer works at NBIMC - Radiology in Newark, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.