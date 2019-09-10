Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Wright, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Wright, MD
Dr. Brian Wright, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Westgreen Ambulatory Surgical Center Pllc750 Westgreen Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 392-3937
Mann Eye Institute15999 City Walk Ste 270, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 580-2525Wednesday12:30pm - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon, doctor and facility. So happy with my surgery
About Dr. Brian Wright, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912018326
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
