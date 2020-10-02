Overview of Dr. Brian Yamada, MD

Dr. Brian Yamada, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Yamada works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology in Saratoga Springs, NY with other offices in Malta, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.