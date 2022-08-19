See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Brian Yee, DO

Pain Medicine
3.0 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Yee, DO

Dr. Brian Yee, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Wythe County Community Hospital.

Dr. Yee works at Tidelands Health Endocrinology in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yee's Office Locations

    Tidelands Health Pain Management Services at The Market Common
    2200 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 848-5210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
  • Wythe County Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection

Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Injection
Facet Joint Nerve Ablation
Fluoroscopic-Guided Hip Injection
Headache
Minimally Invasive Lumbar Decompression (MILD)
Nerve Blocks
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Occipital Nerve Block
Sacroiliac Joint Injection
Stellate Ganglion Block
Third Occipital Nerve Block
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Always upfront ,cares about his patience, very smart his clients mattered to him more than the money,losing him to go back home was a big mistake ,,, thank you doc for all you did for me,,God bless you and yours,
    G. Autry — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Yee, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1881891059
    Education & Certifications

    • Baystate Medical Center, Tufts University
    • West Viriginia University
    • West Viriginia univeristy
    • PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Yee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yee works at Tidelands Health Endocrinology in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Yee’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

