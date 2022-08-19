Overview of Dr. Brian Yee, DO

Dr. Brian Yee, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Wythe County Community Hospital.



Dr. Yee works at Tidelands Health Endocrinology in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.