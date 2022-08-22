Overview of Dr. Brian Zafonte, MD

Dr. Brian Zafonte, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Watertown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University - Montefiore Medical Center and is affiliated with Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Zafonte works at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.