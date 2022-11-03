Dr. Brian Zinsmeister, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinsmeister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Zinsmeister, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Zinsmeister, DPM
Dr. Brian Zinsmeister, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Zinsmeister's Office Locations
1
Brian J. Zinsmeister76 Bedford St Ste 31, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (781) 862-3953
Emerson Hospital133 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I should have left this review years ago. Dr Zinsmeister is the most skilled, knowledgeable, kind, and ethical podiatrist I’ve encountered - and I went to many before I met him. He performed bunion surgery on both of my feet that completely changed my life, along with other treatment that left me pain-free after suffering since I was 16 years old. I have sent friends and family to him - all of whom could not get over his highly professional demeanor and skill. I hope he reads this post and knows how valued he was. I only learned of his retirement when a friend called -on my urging - to help with his foot pain Enjoy retirement - but what a loss!
About Dr. Brian Zinsmeister, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1073533147
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Zinsmeister works at
