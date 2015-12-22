Overview

Dr. Briana Mejia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.



Dr. Mejia works at One Medical in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.