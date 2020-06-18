See All Plastic Surgeons in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Briane Hass, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (15)
Map Pin Small Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Briane Hass, MD

Dr. Briane Hass, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med.

Dr. Hass works at Palm Beach Hearing Associates, PLLC in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Hearing Associates, Pllc
    2401 Pga Blvd Ste 128, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-3277

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Jun 18, 2020
    I am post op about 12 days and I couldn’t be happier so far with my results. Dr. B knew exactly what I wanted. He made my nose literally perfect with me still feeling like me! I have already recommended him to so many but if you’re reading this and thinking about it, he’s the best around. Also, the staff from the beginning to end are so nice and comforting. I was constantly checked on and they made me feel like I wasn’t just another “patient”. 10 out of 5!
    Tegan — Jun 18, 2020
    About Dr. Briane Hass, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144259458
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
    • Pennsylvania Hosp
    • Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Briane Hass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hass works at Palm Beach Hearing Associates, PLLC in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hass’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

