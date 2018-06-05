Overview of Dr. Brianna Crawley, MD

Dr. Brianna Crawley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Crawley works at Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA, Las Vegas, NV and Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.