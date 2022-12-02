Dr. Brianna Schumacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brianna Schumacher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brianna Schumacher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesterbrook, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Chesterbrook Office945 Chesterbrook Blvd, Chesterbrook, PA 19087 Directions (610) 981-6000Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 9:00amSunday7:00am - 9:00am
Center City Office1515 Market St Ste 1030, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (610) 667-1070Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
She is so nice n good to explain everything!
About Dr. Brianna Schumacher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1184918443
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Acadia University,
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Dr. Schumacher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schumacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schumacher has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schumacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumacher.
