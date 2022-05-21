Dr. Brianne Kaufman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brianne Kaufman, DMD
Dr. Brianne Kaufman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Associated Dental Care Chandler1860 S Alma School Rd Ste 5, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (480) 672-2083Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Dr.Kaufman has done my crown and has done an excellent job. She has also seen my Frailly members and we all recommend her for a caring, painless and perfect dental work. We also get our half yearly check up with her. She dosent recommend anything that is not necessary.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1154945491
