Dr. Briant Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Briant Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Briant Smith, MD
Dr. Briant Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Breast Surgery3883 Airway Dr Ste 165, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 521-7799
-
2
Redwood Regional Medical Group121 Sotoyome St, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 525-6620
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I received a THR in August 2015. My entire experience with Dr.Smith was awesome from the first visit through THR and rehab to follow up and year later. He has a great "bedside manner", is humorous and you know exactly what is going to happen...including the use of power tools! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Briant Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1639253628
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Sf Med Center
- University of California, San Francisco
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University of California at Santa Barbara
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.