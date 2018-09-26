See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Lake Oswego, OR
Dr. Brice Blatz, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (4)
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brice Blatz, MD

Dr. Brice Blatz, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci.

Dr. Blatz works at RestorePDX in Lake Oswego, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blatz's Office Locations

    RestorePDX
    17704 Jean Way Ste 110, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 535-8302

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Achilles Tendon Rupture

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shock Wave Therapy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 26, 2018
    I highly recommend Dr Brice Blatz. He performed PRP on my post tibial tendon which was partially torn and 3 months later I am walking around doing normal everyday tasks pain free (after a year of little progress using other therapies). I am very happy that I tried this procedure. Dr. Brice Blatz was very pleasant to work with, very professional and yet caring. His office is spotless, his staff are friendly. I love the way I was able to actually see my progress on the ultrasound each month!
    Sep 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brice Blatz, MD
    About Dr. Brice Blatz, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770745309
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • O'Connor Hospital|SANTA MONICA ORTHOPEDIC AND SPORTS MEDICINE
    Residency
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp; Sci
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
