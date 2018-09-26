Dr. Blatz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brice Blatz, MD
Overview of Dr. Brice Blatz, MD
Dr. Brice Blatz, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.
Dr. Blatz's Office Locations
RestorePDX17704 Jean Way Ste 110, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 535-8302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Brice Blatz. He performed PRP on my post tibial tendon which was partially torn and 3 months later I am walking around doing normal everyday tasks pain free (after a year of little progress using other therapies). I am very happy that I tried this procedure. Dr. Brice Blatz was very pleasant to work with, very professional and yet caring. His office is spotless, his staff are friendly. I love the way I was able to actually see my progress on the ultrasound each month!
About Dr. Brice Blatz, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1770745309
Education & Certifications
- O'Connor Hospital|SANTA MONICA ORTHOPEDIC AND SPORTS MEDICINE
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
