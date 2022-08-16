Dr. Brice Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brice Choi, MD
Overview
Dr. Brice Choi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Locations
South Atlanta Neurology & Spine Clinic518 Eagles Landing Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 507-7359
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient since 2007. On Feb 7th I was given the results of my MRI; a tumor was revealed on the right side of my brain. My body had been signaling something is wrong. I thank GOD for leading me to Dr Choi. He referred me to one of the best Neurosurgeons in of all places Riverdale. My tumor was successfully removed 12 days after getting Dr Choi's diagnosis. I had my first and only seizure on Mother's Day of 2014 because "I" wasn't taking my seizure medication as prescribed. A BIG NO NO!! With stern advice from Dr Choi he's guided me through my life changing experience. I would highly recommend Dr Choi's GOD given service to others. HALLELUJAH
About Dr. Brice Choi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1174554455
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choi speaks Korean.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.