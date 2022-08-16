See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Brice Choi, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.3 (77)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brice Choi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Dr. Choi works at South Atlanta Neurology & Spine Clinic in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    South Atlanta Neurology & Spine Clinic
    South Atlanta Neurology & Spine Clinic
518 Eagles Landing Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281
(770) 507-7359

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Henry Hospital

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Aug 16, 2022
    I've been a patient since 2007. On Feb 7th I was given the results of my MRI; a tumor was revealed on the right side of my brain. My body had been signaling something is wrong. I thank GOD for leading me to Dr Choi. He referred me to one of the best Neurosurgeons in of all places Riverdale. My tumor was successfully removed 12 days after getting Dr Choi's diagnosis. I had my first and only seizure on Mother's Day of 2014 because "I" wasn't taking my seizure medication as prescribed. A BIG NO NO!! With stern advice from Dr Choi he's guided me through my life changing experience. I would highly recommend Dr Choi's GOD given service to others. HALLELUJAH
    Bernita — Aug 16, 2022
    About Dr. Brice Choi, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Education & Certifications

