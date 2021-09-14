Overview of Dr. Brice Nicholson, DO

Dr. Brice Nicholson, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital, St. Anne Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.



Dr. Nicholson works at Evergreen Eye Center in Auburn, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA and Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.