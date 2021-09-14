See All Ophthalmologists in Auburn, WA
Dr. Brice Nicholson, DO

Ophthalmology
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brice Nicholson, DO

Dr. Brice Nicholson, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital, St. Anne Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.

Dr. Nicholson works at Evergreen Eye Center in Auburn, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA and Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nicholson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Auburn Office
    700 M St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Federal Way Office
    34719 6th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Burien Office
    14301 Ambaum Blvd Sw, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network of WA
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Nicholson?

    Sep 14, 2021
    He is very thorough and he explain in layman's terms, your present condition and what changes my take place in the future. I trust his opinion 100%.
    — Sep 14, 2021
    About Dr. Brice Nicholson, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1508837584
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Aerospace Med Sch
    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Elizabeth Hospital
    • St. Anne Hospital
    • Multicare Auburn Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brice Nicholson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicholson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicholson has seen patients for Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

