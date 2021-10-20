Dr. Bricia Toro De Zarei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toro De Zarei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bricia Toro De Zarei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bricia Toro De Zarei, MD
Dr. Bricia Toro De Zarei, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Toro De Zarei works at
Dr. Toro De Zarei's Office Locations
South Texas Arthritis Center1200 Calle Milagros, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 253-0516
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I waited for 20 minutes I saw the nurse instead, the doctor came in about 30 minutes later; she did a lot of X-rays & drawing about 4 vials of my blood
About Dr. Bricia Toro De Zarei, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1124026299
Education & Certifications
- StratfordLos Angeles County and University - Southern California Medical Center - Los Angeles CA
- Universidad Anahuac
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toro De Zarei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toro De Zarei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toro De Zarei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toro De Zarei has seen patients for Osteopenia, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toro De Zarei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toro De Zarei speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Toro De Zarei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toro De Zarei.
