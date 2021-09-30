Overview

Dr. Bridger Clarke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clairton, PA.



Dr. Clarke works at South Hills Gastroenterology in Clairton, PA with other offices in Monongahela, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.