Dr. Bridget Bellingar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seminole, FL. They graduated from S.E. Univ. Hlth. Sci./Osteo. and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Bellingar works at Dr. Bridget A. Bellingar in Seminole, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.