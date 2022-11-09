Dr. Bridget Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Brady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bridget Brady, MD
Dr. Bridget Brady, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Austin Thyroid Surgeons3107 Oak Creek Dr Ste 120, Austin, TX 78727 Directions (512) 887-3187Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Austin Thyroid Surgeons1180 Seton Pkwy Ste 220, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 887-3187
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Bridget Brady is by far one of the most professional, caring, gentle and compassionate doctors I’ve ever seen. I had an huge lump on my throat and had feared the worst but all along the way she kept me calm and had a positive outlook. Even the biopsy was easy and I hate needles! If you are looking for an endocrine surgeon with experience and accolades, look no further. Thank you Dr Brady for all you have done. I will continue to refer my friends and family to you and I look forward to seeing you at my next checkup!
About Dr. Bridget Brady, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Phillips University Clinic In Germany
- Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor University Med Ctr
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brady speaks German and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.