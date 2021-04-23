Dr. Bridget Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Carey, MD
Overview of Dr. Bridget Carey, MD
Dr. Bridget Carey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
Dr. Carey works at
Dr. Carey's Office Locations
-
1
Peripheral Neuropathy Center635 Madison Ave Rm 400, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 310-0100
-
2
Peripheral Neuropathy1305 York Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-3202
-
3
Neuromuscular Center520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-3202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carey?
Superb neurologist. Very smart, personable, thorough, unrushed.
About Dr. Bridget Carey, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1417998436
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carey works at
Dr. Carey has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.