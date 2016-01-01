Dr. Bridget Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Collins, MD
Overview of Dr. Bridget Collins, MD
Dr. Bridget Collins, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Collins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
-
1
Center for Interstitial Lung Diseases at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah1959 NE Pacific 3 Fl St Rm Sp-31, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
About Dr. Bridget Collins, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1891995882
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Collins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Interstitial Lung Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Collins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.