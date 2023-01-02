Overview of Dr. Bridget Hittepole, MD

Dr. Bridget Hittepole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Hittepole works at UofL Physicians - Internal Medicine in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.