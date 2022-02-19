Dr. Bridget Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Bridget Jones, MD
Dr. Bridget Jones, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Neurological Associates1200 N State St Ste 420, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 355-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Just Awesome! She listens, and goes over and beyond to make sure you receive the best of care.
About Dr. Bridget Jones, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1790040533
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Migraine, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.