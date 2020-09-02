Dr. Bridget Loehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Loehn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bridget Loehn, MD
Dr. Bridget Loehn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Dr. Loehn's Office Locations
Ent & Allergy Clinic1747 Imperial Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 419-1960Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Imperial Health LLP4150 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 419-1960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She and her staff are genuinely concerned about my health issues.
About Dr. Bridget Loehn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
