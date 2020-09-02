See All Otolaryngologists in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Bridget Loehn, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bridget Loehn, MD

Dr. Bridget Loehn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

Dr. Loehn works at Lake Charles ENT & Allergy in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loehn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ent & Allergy Clinic
    1747 Imperial Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 419-1960
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Imperial Health LLP
    4150 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 419-1960
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital
  • Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
  • West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2020
    She and her staff are genuinely concerned about my health issues.
    Fred Qualls — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. Bridget Loehn, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083875850
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bridget Loehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loehn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loehn works at Lake Charles ENT & Allergy in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Dr. Loehn’s profile.

    Dr. Loehn has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loehn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Loehn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loehn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

