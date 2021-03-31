Overview

Dr. Bridget Marvinsmith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.



Dr. Marvinsmith works at Appledore Family Medicine and Pediatrics - Portsmouth in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.