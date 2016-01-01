Dr. Bridget Moore, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Moore, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bridget Moore, DPM
Dr. Bridget Moore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians Footcare150 Highland Center Dr, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 806-7070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
About Dr. Bridget Moore, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1669727251
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.