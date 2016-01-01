Overview of Dr. Bridget Patterson-Marshall, MD

Dr. Bridget Patterson-Marshall, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Patterson-Marshall works at Stony Brook Cardiology in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.