Dr. Bridget Rutledge, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bridget Rutledge, MD

Dr. Bridget Rutledge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Rutledge works at BJC Medical Group at the Highlands in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rutledge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group at the Highlands
    1110 Highlands Plaza Dr E Ste 280, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 286-2620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 06, 2021
    Dr. Rutledge is professional, but also caring, a good listener and takes time with whatever situation or symptom you need to discuss. Her choice of a prescription has solved a medical condition I was having. I came to her after having a stroke, heart attack and lobectomy. She made me feel comfortable, more than any other ob/gyn. I'm happy to be one of her patients! I highly recommend her.
    Linda — Jul 06, 2021
    About Dr. Bridget Rutledge, MD

    Education & Certifications

